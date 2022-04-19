Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($56.99) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($51.78) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,702 ($48.17).
LON SXS opened at GBX 2,624 ($34.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($30.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,766.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,330.44.
Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.
