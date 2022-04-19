Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($56.99) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($51.78) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,702 ($48.17).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,624 ($34.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($30.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,766.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,330.44.

In other Spectris news, insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.46) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($48,692.43). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.11) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($132,448.61). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,092.

Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.