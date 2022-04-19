Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SPX opened at £123.60 ($160.81) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of £107.85 ($140.32) and a 52-week high of £172.25 ($224.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is £141.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($170.70) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($176.81) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($136.61) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £122.02 ($158.76).

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($160.03), for a total value of £656,943 ($854,726.78).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

