Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 965,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 254,025 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.