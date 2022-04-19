Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 434,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBEV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,018. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc produces, distributes, and markets various beverages in the United States. The company offers hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance brand; and flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila brand. It also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com; produces premium wine under the Copa di Vino brand; and offers premium Pulpoloco Sangria.

