Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $452.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

