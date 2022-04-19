SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.