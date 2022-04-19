Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Shares of SQSP stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 563,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,501. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

