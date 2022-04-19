SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
STEW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,292. SRH Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $15.10.
About SRH Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
