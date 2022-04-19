SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

SSE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 46,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. SSE has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

