SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

SSRM traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.10. 199,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,728. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$18.08 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

