SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$33.50 at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

