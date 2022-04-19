STAAR Surgical (STAA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

4/8/2022 – STAAR Surgical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

3/31/2022 – STAAR Surgical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

2/25/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

