Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

