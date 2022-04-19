Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

About Stabilus (Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.