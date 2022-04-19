STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

