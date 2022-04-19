Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

SWK stock opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

