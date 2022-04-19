Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will report $7.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

