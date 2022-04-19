StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

StarTek stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 million, a PE ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

