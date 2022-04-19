State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Update

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 278.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBKFF remained flat at $$72.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. State Bank of India has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

