State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 278.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBKFF remained flat at $$72.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. State Bank of India has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFFGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

State Bank of India Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.