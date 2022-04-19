State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.14. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

