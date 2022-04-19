StealthGas (GASS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) recently:

4/19/2022 – StealthGas is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – StealthGas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

GASS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 62,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

