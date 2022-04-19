StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,402. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.26.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StealthGas (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.