StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

