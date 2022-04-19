Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1,255.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 157,303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 322,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Steel Connect has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $120.64 million during the quarter.

About Steel Connect (Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

