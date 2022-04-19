Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 761,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Stelco stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZHF. National Bankshares lowered Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

