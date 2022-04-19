Stepan (SCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stepan by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

