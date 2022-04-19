Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Up 22.0% in March

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 593,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE STC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. 151,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

