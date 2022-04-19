Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) to “Buy”

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.70 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.
TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.33.
Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$821.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.