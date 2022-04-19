Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) to “Buy”

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.70 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$821.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.119573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

