StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $842.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

