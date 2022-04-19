StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BGSF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BGSF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

