StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

