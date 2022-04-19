StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.52.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

