StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CBFV stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

