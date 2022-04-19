StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

