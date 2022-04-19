StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

CDTX stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.