StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ContraFect by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

