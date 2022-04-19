StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE CMT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.14.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
