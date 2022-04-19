StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.