StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
