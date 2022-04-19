StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

