StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

EBMT stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.