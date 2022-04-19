StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MSN stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

