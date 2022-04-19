StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.77.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.