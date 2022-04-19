StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

