StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fanhua by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.