StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
