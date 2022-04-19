StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.