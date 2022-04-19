StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

