StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
SVVC stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.55.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
