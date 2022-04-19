StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
