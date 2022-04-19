StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

