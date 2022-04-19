StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

