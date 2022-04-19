StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
