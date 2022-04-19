StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

