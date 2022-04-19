StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIF stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

