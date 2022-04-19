StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

